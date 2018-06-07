The treatment options for wound care patients across Northeast Texas have increased dramatically as CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Bryon Cook Center for Advanced Wound Healing received their third hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) chamber earlier this month. The state-of-the-art chamber delivers 100-percent oxygen at a pressure greater than atmospheric pressure (sea level) to promote faster, better healing.

“As partners in care, the Wound Care Center staff and providers work with our community and our patients to build an individualized treatment plan for each patient,” said Tiffany Phillips, Program Director of the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Byron Cook Center for Advanced Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine. “With this new equipment, we seek to better serve patients and the community by providing truly excellent care in a comfortable environment, designed to maximize healing.”

Every year, chronic, non-healing wounds caused by diabetes, infection, poor circulation or other health conditions affect the lives of 3-5 million Americans. At the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Bryon Cook Center for Advanced Wound Healing, the providers utilize a comprehensive approach to wound care, including HBOT, that yields outstanding clinical outcomes for patients and as lead to national recognition for excellence.

“HBOT is an effective therapy used in conjunction with advanced wound care,” said John E. Presley, M.D., Medical Director of the Wound Care Center. “Along with proper attention to nutrition, infection and other underlying medical problems, we achieve greater healing results. By adding the new HBOT chamber, we will be able to extend those results to an even larger group of patients – helping more people get healthier and return to their normal lives faster than ever before.”

HBOT is used to treat more than a dozen medical conditions including diabetic foot ulcers, radiation injuries to tissue and bone, necrotizing infections, compromised skin grafts and skin flaps, some types of arterial insufficiency and ischemia. Specialized Wound Care and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy are often necessary for optimal treatment of chronic, non-healing wounds.

“Our patients benefit from a comprehensive approach, including both non-surgical and surgical treatment options,” said Phillips. “This means that the Wound Care Center is regularly recognized for commitment to the highest performance standards in all aspects of wound care, including our team, our technology and our commitment to service and safety.”

“At the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Bryon Cook Center for Advanced Wound Healing, we are able to make a real difference in people’s lives by helping them heal and get through what can be a difficult situation,” said Mark Anderson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System. “It is a fantastic chance for us to truly live out our Mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”