CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center – Marshall Names News Administrator

Marshall, TX – CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center – Marshall proudly welcomes newly appointed administrator Brett Kinman who will oversee the growth in Marshall and the surrounding area.

As the new Administrator, Kinman will have operational oversight of the hospital, as well as work in collaboration with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System leadership, physicians and community leaders to promote patient quality and growth for CHRISTUS Good Shepherd – Marshall.

“Brett is a seasoned health care leader and has an excellent understanding of the health care landscape in Texas and this region,” said Jason Adams, Chief Operating Officer of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System. “In addition to his extensive experience, he has a real passion for patients and ensuring that people have access to the high-quality care they need.”

Kinman joins CHRISTUS Good Shepherd from HCA Healthcare, where he served as Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer for Tomball Regional Medical Center in Tomball, Texas. Prior to this role, he served as Chief Executive Officer for Forrest City Medical Center in Forrest City, Arkansas. He holds a master’s degree in health care administration from Trinity University, as well as a bachelor’s degree in biomedical science from Texas A&M University.

“I embrace the mission of CHRISTUS Health to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every person that we encounter at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center – Marshall,” said Kinman. “I look forward to continuing to build on the outstanding foundation that is in place here and to expanding the services and facilities in Marshall. This is a wonderful community that has supported this institution for many years, and I am excited to become a part of it.”

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System includes: CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview (425-bed count); CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center – Marshall (149-bed count); freestanding Emergency Departments, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd NorthPark and CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Emergency Center – Kilgore; medically integrated wellness centers, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Institute for Healthy Living and CHRISTUS Good Shepherd LifeCenter; and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is the area’s preferred multi-specialty medical group, with more than 650 Physicians and Advanced Practice Providers representing 41 specialties in 82 locations serving Northeast Texas across 41 counties. For more information on services available through CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System,visit christusgoodshepherd.org.