CHRISTUS Health Plan Expands Medicare Advantage

Plans now providing Medicare beneficiaries in Smith, Cherokee, Wood, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Hopkins, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus and Upshur counties.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has announced the expansion of two new health care options across a larger area in Northeast Texas for seniors, CHRISTUS Health Plan Generations and Generations Plus (HMO).

These plans are available October 15 through December 7 to people who are 65 and older, as well as those under 65 with certain disabilities living in the eligible counties. Following CHRISTUS Health’s aim to build healthier communities, CHRISTUS Health Plan Generations provides easy access to health care that offers a good value from a local and trusted health care provider in the community.

“CHRISTUS Health has a long history of delivering high-quality health care to the people of the Northeast Texas. We are pleased to be teaming up with our partners at CHRISTUS Health Plan Generations to continue to serve our 65 and over population,” said Scott Smith, M.D., SVP CHRISTUS Northeast Texas, Institute Chair – Primary Care and Vice President of Primary Care Operations, CHRISTUS® Latin America. “When our doctors, hospitals and now health plan unite efforts around a shared commitment and common purpose, we experience all the benefits of truly integrated health care.”

CHRISTUS Health Plan Generations and Generations Plus (HMO) combine medical and drug coverage in easy-to-use plans. CHRISTUS Health Plan Generations works together with doctors and hospitals to provide the highest quality of health benefits, member services and provider satisfaction.

“CHRISTUS Health Plan Generations is so excited to expand our health plan footprint beyond Tyler. We are now expanding our reach into Longview, Sulphur Springs and other Northeast Texas communities,” said Nancy Horstmann, Chief Executive Officer of the CHRISTUS Health Plan. “Our all-in-one-plans give Medicare Advantage beneficiaries care they can depend on, at a price they can afford, from a large network of doctors they trust. By working together as partners with CHRISTUS hospitals and network doctors, as well as other providers in the communities we serve, we are able to make high-quality care accessible to Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. That’s what we mean when we say we are better together.”

“We are excited about the expansion of CHRISTUS Health Plan in our Longview and Marshall communities,” said Todd Hancock, president and chief executive officer of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System. “Those seeking insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplace will now have access to nationally-recognized, high quality health care. We are privileged to offer faith-based, compassionate care and welcome the opportunity to serve even more East Texans.”

“With this expansion, patients can visit the doctors and clinics they prefer across any CHRISTUS Health affiliated location,” said Paul Harvey, President and CEO of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospitals – Winnsboro and Sulphur Springs.

CHRISTUS Health Plan Generations and Generations Plus (HMO) are available to people who are 65 and older, as well as those under 65 with certain disabilities. The all-in-one HMO Plans include doctors and hospital benefits, prescription drug coverage and more. See below for more plan benefits:

* Medical and drug coverage in one plan

* A network of hospitals, doctors and facilities close to home

* 24/7 Nurse Hotline at 1-844-581-3174

* Routine eye exam

* Preventive dental cleaning

* Other programs to keep seniors healthy

Current Medicare beneficiaries can begin enrolling in CHRISTUS Health Plan Generations and Generations Plus (HMO) Oct. 15, 2018 – December 7, 2018. To be eligible for CHRISTUS Health Plan Generations and Generations Plus, you must meet these requirements:

* Must be eligible for Medicare.

* Must physically live in the eligible counties.

* Must be eligible for Medicare Parts A and B.

* Must pay your deductible, copay or coinsurance at the time you received covered services.

For more information about the new CHRISTUS Health Plan, please call 1-844-282-3026

CHRISTUS Health Plan Generations and Generations Plus (HMO)

CHRISTUS Health Plan Generations and Generations Plus combine Medicare Part A and Part B benefits with prescription drug coverage. As Medicare Advantage plans, CHRISTUS Health Plan Generations and Generations Plus are available to seniors 65 and older in the counties of Smith, Cherokee and Wood. The open enrollment period begins October 15, 2018 and ends December 7, 2018.

CHRISTUS Health Plan is a subsidiary of CHRISTUS Health, a top 10 Catholic health system in the United States and Latin America. A faith-based organization, CHRISTUS Health Plan offers health coverage to individuals and families, seniors, and active duty family members, military retired and their families. As a provider-sponsored health insurer, CHRISTUS Health Plan collaborates closely with local doctors and hospitals. This collaboration unites everyone’s efforts around a shared commitment and common purpose – resulting in great attention to both quality and efficiency. CHRISTUS Health Plan is making high-quality care accessible to more people across more generations and circumstances. To learn more about CHRISTUS Health Plan, please visit christushealthplan.org.