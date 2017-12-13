The City of Tyler holds its employees to the highest standards, but still, some go above and beyond. Kyle Kingma from the Planning Department was recognized with the Blueprint Blue Ribbon Award at the City Council meeting for his collaboration, innovation, customer service and strategic focus.

“Kyle has consistently demonstrated the Called to SERVE spirit through coordination within the community and City departments,” said Heather Nick, Managing Director, AICP. “Kyle willingly takes on assignments outside of his area of responsibility because he believes these assignments are for the greater good of the organization and our community.”

Kingma has been with the City for five and a half years and was recently elected Director of the East Texas Section of the American Planning Association. In addition to graduating with honors from the City’s Leadership Academy, he has received his American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP) Certification. His most recent achievement was drafting a City ordinance for regulating Small Cell utilities after being given a very confined timeframe to complete the task. He researched best practices and ensured that language was incorporated into the ordinance to protect residential districts and other designated districts such as Midtown and Tyler’s Downtown.

The Blueprint Blue Ribbon Award is to recognize employees who have placed the highest premium on responsiveness to citizen’s needs. The Blueprint Blue Ribbon Program was started in 2004 to recognize exceptional employee performance. Ideal candidates for the award are employees whose ideas or suggestions have improved productivity, saved money, improved efficiency or improved employee morale