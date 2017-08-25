As Hurricane Harvey makes landfall on the Texas coast, Emergency management personnel with the City of Longview and Gregg County are encouraging residents to make basic emergency preparations and sign up for the CodeRed emergency notification system. Local emergency officials are monitoring the storm closely and participating in statewide calls to assist with response.

According to Fire Chief J.P. Steelman, “We aren’t expecting to receive the same level of storm severity as will be seen on the coast, but a storm like this could still bring heavy rainfall, high winds, and loss of power. So, we encourage people to take simple steps to prepare you and your family for a possible storm event. Make sure you have food and water and medications, and put together an emergency preparedness kit.”

Stay alert about emergency situations register for CodeRED at LongviewTexas.gov/CodeRed.

Learn how you can be ready for emergency situations at LongviewTexas.gov/Prepare or Ready.gov.

Also, stay informed with current weather conditions at Weather.gov.