On Wednesday, Sept. 27, the City Council approved the City Manager to appoint the City of Tyler’s Managing Director of Public Works and Utilities. The position has been vacant since previous Managing Director Gregory Morgan retired in April of 2017.

Scott Taylor, PE, has been selected to be Tyler’s newest Managing Director of Public Works and Utilities. He will oversee Tyler Water Utilities (water and wastewater), the Street Department, Engineering Department and Capital Improvement Projects related to said departments.

Taylor hails from Conroe, TX, where he has been the Director of Public Works since October 2013. He has also worked for the City of Sherman, City of Wichita Falls, Lockwood, Andrews & Newman in Fort Worth and the North Texas Municipal Water District in Wylie. He has managed numerous Capital Improvement Projects. During his time at Wichita Falls, he managed $114,000,000 improvements to the water system. This included a microfiltration/reverse osmosis treatment plant, raw water pipeline, raw water pump station. The improvement also included a renovation of an existing treatment plant. He is currently managing a $60,000,000 project for a new wastewater treatment plant.

“We wanted someone with a strong engineering and utilities background,” said City Manager Edward Broussard. “Scott has experience with capital improvement projects and water infrastructure maintenance and replacement. We are excited to welcome him to the team.”

Mr. Taylor will join the City of Tyler on Oct. 23, 2017.