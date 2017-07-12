The City of Tyler is currently accepting applications from Tyler citizens to serve on City boards and commissions. The application deadline is Aug. 4. Appointments will be made by the City Council at the Aug. 23 meeting.

To serve on a board or commission, applicants must reside inside Tyler City limits and should not have any delinquent City taxes, City utilities or other City assessments. In addition, they must not have any pending claims against the City. There may be additional requirements for some board positions.

“This is a perfect way for citizens to plug in and get involved in shaping our community,” said Tyler Mayor Martin Heines. “The City’s boards and commissions play a vital role in making recommendations to City Council.”

Citizens who are appointed to serve on a City of Tyler board or commission will serve voluntarily, without pay, for a two-year term. The boards and commissions include:

Regular Boards (Boards that meet monthly or bi-monthly)

Airport Advisory Board

Animal Care Advisory Board

Historical Preservation Board

Keep Tyler Beautiful Board

Library Board

Neighborhood Revitalization Board

Half-Cent Sales Tax Board

Parks Board

Planning Commission

North East Texas Public Health District Board

Traffic Safety Board

Periodic Boards (Boards that meet only as needed)

Board of Adjustment (Zoning)

Civil Service Commission

Construction Board of Adjustments and Appeals

Disabilities Issue Review Board

Health Facilities Development Corp.

Industrial Development Corp.

“Boards and Commissions fulfill an important role in City government by evaluating issues which affect our community and making recommendations to the Council for needed action,” said City Manager Edward Broussard. “It is important that we get vacancies on the boards filled.”

Citizens interested in serving can download an application online at https://www.cityoftyler.org/Departments/CityClerk/BoardsCommission.aspx. Applications can also be picked up at the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 212 N. Bonner Ave. or applicants can call the City Clerk at (903) 531-1106 to have an application faxed or mailed.