City of Longview offices will be closed Thursday, November 23, and Friday, November 24, in observance of Thanksgiving. All city offices will resume regular business hours Monday, November 27. The Longview Public Library will close at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 22, and remain closed Thursday and Friday. The Library will resume normal business hours Saturday, November 25. The book drop will remain open throughout the holiday. Broughton Recreation Center, Green Street Recreation Center, Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center, and all other Parks buildings will close Wednesday, November 22 at 5:00 p.m. and reopen Monday, November 27.

Longview Transit, the public bus transportation system, will end service at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22, and no service will run on Thursday, November 23. Regular transportation service will resume Friday, November 24. Longview Transit administrative offices will remain closed until Monday, November 27.

Sanitation services will not run on Thursday, November 23. Thursday customers will be collected the next day, Friday, November 24. The Compost Facility will be closed Thursday, November 23, and Friday, November 24, but will reopen Saturday, November 25. During the holiday, residents may report a water or sewer emergency by calling 903-236-3030.