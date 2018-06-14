The City of Tyler holds its employees to the highest standards, but still, some go above and beyond the call of duty. Linda Gray, Youth Services Librarian, was recognized with the Blueprint Blue Ribbon Award at the City Council meeting on June 12 for her exceptional customer service.

Linda has been with the Tyler Public Library since 2012. She graduated from City University’s Leadership Academy with honors. She has consistently demonstrated the Called to SERVE spirit by writing grants that have enabled the Library to secure over $79,000 in funding for Early Childhood Literacy and Summer Reading Programs.

“We are very proud of the work she done for the Library,” said Librarian Mary Vernau. “She embodies the City’s and the Department’s mission on a daily basis as is shown through her boundless enthusiasm, peer validation and exemplary customer service.”

Gray’s commitment to community building shows through her service on the Tyler Area Partnership for Literacy Steering Committee, her tireless work with Tyler Independent School District on numerous projects and Library Card Drives at area schools, collaboration with Tyler Transit to provide transportation for youth during the Summer Reading Program, and work with Catholic Charities Infant Safe Sleep project to provide a free board book to all participants.

One of her most recent achievements has been her success in getting Tyler Public Library designated as a Family Place Library.