On Wednesday, June 14, Tyler City Council honored six City of Tyler employees for their years of service and commitment to the City. Collectively, their service added up to 150 years. The employees are as follows: Elizama Carrazco (Library, 20 years), Juan Flores (Stormwater, 25 years), Charles Barber (Police, 25 years), J Morgan Herron Jr. (Fire, 30 years), Michael Mueck (Fire, 30 years) and Jeffery Barnett (Fire, 20 years).

Eliza Carrazco has been with the Tyler Public Library for 20 years. Originally employed in 1992 as a project library clerk, she is currently a cataloging specialist in the Library’s Resource Services Department.

“Elizama is a valuable and dedicated team member who also contributes her bilingual knowledge of the Spanish language in assisting library patrons and serving at community outreach events,” said Pauline Eng, resource librarian. “Her dedication and excellent work performance makes her an indispensable employee.”

Juan Flores started with the City of Tyler as a laborer in storm water drainage maintenance in June of 1992. He promoted to truck driver in 1996 and became an Equipment Operator II in 2006 as a street sweeper, his current position.

“Juan is a quiet, family man,” Juan’s immediate supervisor Tony Vickers said. “He comes to work every day with a positive attitude and takes pride in the work he does to help keep our streets clean. Juan is a valuable part of the Stormwater Department.”

Charles (Chuck) Barber began with the Tyler Police Department in 1987. He served for three years before leaving for another position. He returned to Tyler in 1992. Recently, Officer Barber reached 25 years of continuous service for the City of Tyler, with a total service time of 28 years. In July, he will reach 30 years of law enforcement service which includes more than a year serving in the League City Police Department.

He has served as a Gang Unit Detective and has worked as an investigator in Property Crime and Major Crimes. In addition, he has been part of the Tyler PD’s SWAT team. After moving to patrol, he was a trainer, guiding new recruits through the learning process of policy and procedures. In 2006, Officer Barber was awarded a certificate for Meritorious Conduct in honor of his help in evacuating citizens who were close to the location of an armed subject after the shooting of a local constable.

Officer Barber has received two lifesaving awards for specific actions during calls; he provided first aid to an attempted suicide and, most recently, he was recognized for his role in locating an elderly man who went missing New Year’s Day 2016.

“Chuck is a hard worker, who is willing to go the extra mile,” his supervisor Sargent David Hall said. “He shows due diligence when dealing with victims of crime. He cares about the community and making it a better place.”