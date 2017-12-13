The City of Tyler Planning Department has been awarded the 2017 Certificate of Achievement for Planning Excellence. Tyler was among 36 Texas cities awarded this state-wide recognition. The City of Tyler Planning Department has received this award for the third year in a row.

“This award recognizes the City’s support for city planning initiatives and the training of its Planning Commissioners and professional planners,” said Planning Manager Kyle Kingma.

The award is presented by the Texas Chapter of the American Planning Association and recognizes city Planning Departments that continue to demonstrate community involvement through aiding in economic development and community image, as well as increasing awareness of professional planning.

City staff works closely with the Planning and Zoning Commissioners, as well as City Council, to ensure the efforts of the Planning Department accommodate growth and maintain the existing beauty throughout the City. It is through these collaborative relationships, as well as constant interaction with the public, that the City consistently improves.