The Texas Historical Commission (THC) honored 10 entities during the Real Places 2018 conference for their accomplishments and exemplary leadership in the preservation of Texas’ historic places. This is the first time the City of Tyler has received an award from the THC.

The Anice B. Read Award of Excellence in Community Heritage Development, named in honor of Anice Read, former THC and founder of the Texas Main Street Program, is an award that traditionally recognizes an individual or organization for exemplary work in community revitalization, preservation planning and protection, or heritage tourism which significantly advances the impact of historic preservation in Texas.

The THC recognized the City of Tyler as one of Texas’ earliest communities to initiate a municipal preservation program. As well as Tyler’s many accomplishments in community heritage development, the Half Mile of History and Subject Marker programs, and Tyler’s renowned Azalea Trails and Rose Garden, which attract more than 100,000 visitors each year.

Tyler was acknowledged for its six districts and 22 individual buildings listed in the National Register of Historic Places as well as 124 locally designated landmarks.

“Receiving this award was such an honor for all those involved in promoting and advocating historic preservation within Tyler,” said Amber Rojas, historic preservation officer and interim Main Street manager. “This award provides the recognition Tyler has worked so hard for and reassurance that our community remains a leader in the field.”

The City of Tyler was designated by the THC as a Certified Local Government in 1994 and a Main Street Community in 1990.