The City of Tyler has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its fiscal year 2016-2017 budget document. This is the eleventh consecutive year that the City of Tyler’s budget document has received this special recognition.

“This award is a significant achievement reflecting the commitment of the City of Tyler to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting,” said City of Tyler Chief Financial Officer Keidric Trimble.

The award was granted by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) and was presented to the City during the Wednesday, Oct. 11 City Council meeting.

An impartial panel judged the City of Tyler’s current budget document and found that it met the standards of the awards program. The City of Tyler had to meet nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation to be considered for this award. These guidelines are designed to assess how well the City’s budget serves as:

• A policy document;

• A financial plan;

• An operational guide; and,

• A communication device.

Per the GFOA Distinguished Budget Presentation Award guidelines, the City of Tyler’s budget document was rated “proficient” in all four categories.

GFOA is a nonprofit professional association serving approximately 18,000 government finance professionals with offices in Chicago, Illinois and Washington, D. C.