In honor of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., The MLK Planning Committee, the City of Longview, and other community sponsors are pleased to present the annual MLK Citywide Celebration with events planned leading up to Monday, January 15. Several events have been planned to include a breakfast, jazz concert, parade, worship service, and a memorial march.
To register for the MLK Parade, please contact the Broughton Recreation Center at 903-237-1276. There is a $7 registration fee to participate in the parade. For more information about other MLK events, please contact event committee co-chairman Chandalyn Jenkins at 903-399-9176 or co-chairman Dr. Lamar Jones at 903-445-3729.
Please note that City offices will be closed on Monday, January 15, in observance Martin Luther King, Jr. Day; however, the Sanitation Division will collect trash as normal.
2018 MLK EVENT SCHEDULE
MLK Jazz Night
7 pm
January 12, 2018
Premier Event Center
323 S. High Street
Special Guest will be George Faber and Friends
along with Area High Schools Jazz Bands
MLK Parade
10 am
Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018
MLK Community Service Program will begin at 11:30 pm
Contact Joey Russ or pick up registration from at Broughton Recreation Center. Parade will line up at intersection of MLK & Ryder Street at 9 am and end at Broughton Recreation Center.
$7 registration fee
MLK Community Worship Service with speaker Robert Evans
6:30 pm
Sunday, Jan. 14, 2017
First United Methodist Church
400 N Fredonia St.
MLK Table of Brotherhood Breakfast
8:30 am
Monday, Jan. 15, 2018
High Ridge Church
2101 West Marshall Ave.
MLK Memorial March
March will begin at 11:30 from Broughton Park to Mount Olive Baptist Church
Monday, Jan. 15, 2018
Broughton Park
801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
MLK Memorial Service with speaker Caleb Ray Coates
12 noon
Monday, Jan. 15, 2018
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
306 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.
