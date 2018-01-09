In honor of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., The MLK Planning Committee, the City of Longview, and other community sponsors are pleased to present the annual MLK Citywide Celebration with events planned leading up to Monday, January 15. Several events have been planned to include a breakfast, jazz concert, parade, worship service, and a memorial march.

To register for the MLK Parade, please contact the Broughton Recreation Center at 903-237-1276. There is a $7 registration fee to participate in the parade. For more information about other MLK events, please contact event committee co-chairman Chandalyn Jenkins at 903-399-9176 or co-chairman Dr. Lamar Jones at 903-445-3729.

Please note that City offices will be closed on Monday, January 15, in observance Martin Luther King, Jr. Day; however, the Sanitation Division will collect trash as normal.

2018 MLK EVENT SCHEDULE

MLK Jazz Night

7 pm

January 12, 2018

Premier Event Center

323 S. High Street

Special Guest will be George Faber and Friends

along with Area High Schools Jazz Bands

MLK Parade

10 am

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018

MLK Community Service Program will begin at 11:30 pm

Contact Joey Russ or pick up registration from at Broughton Recreation Center. Parade will line up at intersection of MLK & Ryder Street at 9 am and end at Broughton Recreation Center.

$7 registration fee

MLK Community Worship Service with speaker Robert Evans

6:30 pm

Sunday, Jan. 14, 2017

First United Methodist Church

400 N Fredonia St.

MLK Table of Brotherhood Breakfast

8:30 am

Monday, Jan. 15, 2018

High Ridge Church

2101 West Marshall Ave.

MLK Memorial March

March will begin at 11:30 from Broughton Park to Mount Olive Baptist Church

Monday, Jan. 15, 2018

Broughton Park

801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

MLK Memorial Service with speaker Caleb Ray Coates

12 noon

Monday, Jan. 15, 2018

Mt. Olive Baptist Church

306 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.