The Longview Centurion Club will be hosting the Giants of the Law Enforcement Banquet at Maude Cobb on Tuesday, May 15. This banquet will recognize Gregg County’s law enforcement officers. This is the 27th Annual Awards Banquet and Memorial Service for eight law enforcement agencies. The event will be honoring Exemplary personnel both Uniform and Civilian.

MADD, Mother Against Drunk Drivers, East Texas will be presenting award recipients.

A Police Memorial Service will be held honoring those who have lost their Lives in the Line of Duty.

This tribute falls in conjunction with the National Police Week.

This event also allows the Centurion Club to provide annual scholarships to dependents of Peace Officers from these Gregg County agencies.

The 27th Annual Awards Banquet and Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at Maude Cobb Activity Center beginning at 6:00 pm. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Longview Police Department (903)237-1100

For more information contact: Charlotte Davis, Chairman at (903)216-8040