Today U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box to discuss the reconciliation process between the House and Senate versions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Excerpts from his appearance are below.

“Now that they’ve been appointed in both Houses to work out the final details of this bill, we still have a lot to do, but I think you’ll see more fine-tuning rather than major changes.”

“The point is we want to get the tax code in a pro-growth mode, we want to become more competitive and not see businesses and investment and jobs go overseas but come back home, and we do want to lower taxes for the median family of four.”

“We want to get this done and get it on the President’s desk before Christmas.”