Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $779.2 million in local sales tax allocations for August, 1.3 percent more than in August 2016. These allocations are based on sales made in June by businesses that report tax monthly, and sales made in April, May and June by quarterly filers.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (August 2017) Recipient Aug. 2017 Allocations Change from Aug. 2016 Year-to-date Change Cities $507.0M ↑0.4% ↑2.8% Counties $46.6M ↑8.6% ↑4.2% Transit Systems $173.9M ↓0.3% ↑3.3% Special Purpose Taxing Districts $51.7M ↑10.4% ↑11.9% Total $779.2M ↑1.3% ↑3.5%

For details on August sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.