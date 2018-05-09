Texas Comptroller Glenn Hagar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $861.8 million in local sales tax allocations for May, 9.4 percent more than in May 2017. These allocations are based on sales made in March by businesses that report tax monthly, and sales made in January, February and March by quarterly filers.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (May 2018) Recipient May 2018

Allocations Change from

May 2017 Year-to-date

Change Cities $557.9M ↑8.4% ↑6.9% Counties $52.6M ↑13.2% ↑13.6% Transit Systems $189.5M ↑8.1% ↑5.5% Special Purpose Taxing Districts $61.8M ↑20.6% ↑17.6% Total $861.8M ↑9.4% ↑7.7%