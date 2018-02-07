Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $911.9 million in local sales tax allocations for February, 6.2 percent more than in February 2017. These allocations are based on sales made in December by businesses that report tax monthly; October, November and December sales by quarterly filers; and 2017 sales by businesses that report tax annually.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Feb. 2018)
Recipient Feb. 2018
Allocations		 Change from
Feb. 2017		 Year-to-date
Change
Cities    $592.9M ↑5.1% ↑6.5%
Counties $53.7M ↑12.4% ↑13.5%
Transit Systems $203.5M ↑5.0% ↑6.5%
Special Purpose Taxing Districts $61.9M ↑16.4% ↑17.9%
Total $911.9M 6.2% 7.6%