|Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $911.9 million in local sales tax allocations for February, 6.2 percent more than in February 2017. These allocations are based on sales made in December by businesses that report tax monthly; October, November and December sales by quarterly filers; and 2017 sales by businesses that report tax annually.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Feb. 2018)
|Recipient
|Feb. 2018
Allocations
|Change from
Feb. 2017
|Year-to-date
Change
|Cities
|$592.9M
|↑5.1%
|↑6.5%
|Counties
|$53.7M
|↑12.4%
|↑13.5%
|Transit Systems
|$203.5M
|↑5.0%
|↑6.5%
|Special Purpose Taxing Districts
|$61.9M
|↑16.4%
|↑17.9%
|Total
|$911.9M
|↑6.2%
|↑7.6%
