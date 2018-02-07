Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $911.9 million in local sales tax allocations for February, 6.2 percent more than in February 2017. These allocations are based on sales made in December by businesses that report tax monthly; October, November and December sales by quarterly filers; and 2017 sales by businesses that report tax annually. LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Feb. 2018) Recipient Feb. 2018

Allocations Change from

Feb. 2017 Year-to-date

Change Cities $592.9M ↑5.1% ↑6.5% Counties $53.7M ↑12.4% ↑13.5% Transit Systems $203.5M ↑5.0% ↑6.5% Special Purpose Taxing Districts $61.9M ↑16.4% ↑17.9% Total $911.9M ↑6.2% ↑7.6%

