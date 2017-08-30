Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar offered prayers of support for those affected by Hurricane Harvey, while detailing his office’s role in disaster response.

“We are praying for those who’ve been devastated by this disaster, and we’re doing all we can to support those who are working tirelessly to rescue fellow Texans still in harm’s way,” Hegar said. “As part of the overall state response, our agency is focusing primarily on ensuring resources are available to rescue and recovery efforts. We’ve been shepherding emergency purchase orders, executing emergency contracts and working with agencies to marshal state resources.”

On Friday, August 25, the Comptroller’s office announced extensions available to businesses and taxpayers in declared disaster areas and worked with Governor Greg Abbott to exempt evacuees and relief workers from hotel occupancy tax through Sept. 6. For more information on these efforts, please visit our website for answers to frequently asked questions. The agency continues to explore additional measures that may be available in response to the unfolding disaster and relief efforts.

During natural disasters, the Comptroller’s office contributes to the state’s response by streamlining the state procurement process so emergency responders get the tools they need to conduct rescue and relief operations quickly and efficiently. In the last few days, Comptroller employees have been deployed to the State Operations Center to help acquire more than 650 buses for evacuations; heavy equipment needed for the Texas Department of Transportation; hundreds of toilets and sanitation facilities for shelters and disaster response facilities; and countless gallons of water, bottles of sunscreen, bags of ice and other emergency supplies.

While the economic impact of this event remains undetermined, Texas has constitutional, statutory and discretionary authority to manage the state’s finances during natural disasters. These management tools provide the state with the flexibility it needs to be responsive while managing the state’s financial position.

“In the coming weeks and months, the focus of relief efforts will shift from heroic rescues and extensive evacuations to the long process of rebuilding our communities and neighborhoods,” Hegar said. “My office will continue to monitor the state’s economy to ensure Texas is in the best possible financial position to meet those challenges and emerge stronger on the other side of this disaster. Until that time, we will continue to pray for the safety and security of our fellow Texans and assist in any way we can.”