Comptroller Glenn Hegar today reminded Texans that the application deadline for Texas Match the Promise Foundation℠ scholarship awards is Dec. 31, 2017.

Match the Promise scholarship awards are available for fifth through ninth graders:

• who are beneficiaries of a Texas Tuition Promise Fund® (TTPF) account, the state’s prepaid college tuition plan,

• whose families have an annual income of $100,000 or less, and

• who are Texas residents and a dependent for tax purposes of a Texas resident.

The Match the Promise Foundation, in cooperation with the Comptroller’s office, offers these competitive matching scholarships to encourage Texas families to save for college. Approved recipients can receive scholarships of tuition units worth up to $1,000 at today’s prices, while top-scoring recipients also can receive one-time grants of tuition units worth $2,000 at today’s prices.

“The Match the Promise Foundation scholarships reflect our belief in the importance of higher education,” Hegar said. “They can help get young Texans ready for success in our fast-paced economy.”

Eligible applicants may enroll in the TTPF during the scholarship application period if they haven’t already done so. To be considered for a scholarship, students must write a career essay and meet other requirements. If approved, recipients will have until Aug. 31, 2018, to meet the contribution requirements of the scholarship program.

Scholarship applications and other information can be found at MatchThePromise.org or by calling 800-531-5441, ext. 3-7570.

Match the Promise is funded by individuals who have donated the cash value of property held in the state’s unclaimed property program, as well as by donations from individuals, businesses and organizations and by state employees through the State Employee Charitable Campaign. The foundation is a 501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt public charity and is eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions from Texans.