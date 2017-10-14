Tyler Police Department has received several calls recently from citizens reporting that they received a call from a person stating that they are with Microsoft Computers and that they are needing their IP address on their computer to determine if their computer has reported viruses that they have detected.

The caller will then act like they are looking into the computer problem and inform the victim that they have numerous computer issues. The suspect will ask the victim for a credit card number so they may go in and add virus protection and clean up the viruses that don’t exists.

The suspect will then start charging on your credit card while they are keeping you on the phone with the phony computer problem.

Warning:

1) Do not give your credit card information to an unknown person that has contacted you.

2) Do not give anyone access to your computer that would allow them to access private information on it.

3) Ask for a call back number to allow you to check into the story that they have given to you.

4) This scam is primarily targeting elderly persons who may not think to question the motive.