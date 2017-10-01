Following the completion of a successful circuit of town hall meetings and legislative updates throughout the community, Republican State Representative Jay Dean today announced that he will seek re-election to the Texas House of Representatives, House District 7. The district covers Gregg and Upshur Counties.

“Since the end of session, I’ve had the opportunity to visit with a lot of my neighbors and I was encouraged by their support of the positions I fought for during session, like pushing back against illegal immigration and achieving several key pro-life victories,” said Dean. “As a rapidly growing state, we face new challenges, but by staying true to our East Texas values and effectively fighting for those values down in Austin, I know we will continue to prosper. Now, with the experience of a legislative session under my belt, I am even more confident I can be an effective conservative champion for our community.”

During his first term in the Texas Legislature, Dean has amassed an impressive list of conservative achievements including: balancing the state budget, ending the abhorrent practices of partial-birth and dismemberment abortions, slashing the License-to-Carry fee to the lowest cost in the country, and banning all ‘sanctuary cities’ that put Texas families in danger.

Dean also received a rare freshman appointment to the powerful House Appropriations committee – giving our area a strong voice on the panel charged with writing the state budget. In this capacity, Dean helped Texas overcome a multi-billion-dollar shortfall with no tax increase. He also completely defunded Planned Parenthood and stopped all taxpayer-funded abortions while keeping over $10 billion dollars in the state Economic Stabilization Fund in case of disasters like Hurricane Harvey.

Representative Dean wrote four pieces of legislation that were signed into law by Governor Abbott, including legislation that combats the proliferation and use of synthetic marijuana and opioid drugs and a new law that removes deceased persons from voter rolls to protect the integrity of the electoral process.

“I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish this session, but there is much more work to do. At the very top of my list is property taxes. We need to get our hands around these sky-rocketing appraisals, and to do so we need to get rid of the failed public school finance system. It’s ridiculous how much property owners are paying, and our students, taxpayers and teachers deserve a conservative, stable method of finance instead of the tangled mess that we have now.”

Dean was elected to the Texas House in 2016 after defeating a primary challenger by 16 points. Dean has a perfect rating from the NRA and is endorsed by Texas Alliance for Life. He was recognized as a 2017 Conservative Champion by the Texas Conservative Coalition.