Date set for Tyler ISD

Tyler ISD and WRL General Contractors are hosting a Small Contractor Roundup event to inform and pre‐qualify subcontractors for the renovations and additions to John Tyler High School (bids March 2018) and Robert E. Lee High School (bids January 2018). Subcontractors interested in participating with these projects should plan to attend to learn more about:

• Financial requirements

• Bonding requirements

• Safety records

• Insurance requirements

• Background checks

• Scope of work

• Schedules

The Small Contractor Roundup will take place Thursday, October 5, 2017 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center, 3013 Earl Campbell Parkway. Contact WRL Executive Vice President David Detten at david@wrl-gc.com for more information