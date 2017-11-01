Governor Abbott of Texas is up meeting with the entire Texas delegation to make sure that we continue to make the case and make sure that Texans are not forgotten.’

Today U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) discussed Governor Greg Abbott’s (R-TX) trip to Washington, D.C. at a Senate Republican leadership press conference. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below.

“It’s really important for us to remember that there’s a lot of work that we need to do in responding to some of the unmet disaster needs around the country, starting with Hurricane Harvey in my state.”

“And we look forward to continuing our work with the Administration and members of Congress to make sure that we address these unmet needs.”

“The reason I bring that up today is because Governor Abbott of Texas is up meeting with the entire Texas delegation to make sure that we continue to make the case and make sure that Texans are not forgotten as we get to work on these other important matters as well.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.