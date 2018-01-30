Tonight’s is an important speech that gives the President a chance not only to look forward, but to look back on the first year of his term in office. That first year was marked by a steady stream of impressive accomplishments working together with Congress.’

Today on the Senate floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) previewed President Trump’s first State of the Union and the legislative agenda in Congress this year. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below.

“Tonight’s is an important speech that gives the President a chance not only to look forward, but to look back on the first year of his term in office. That first year was marked by a steady stream of impressive accomplishments working together with Congress.”

“The President’s policy decisions have been spot on, particularly when it comes to our nation’s economy.”

“I share his goal of continuing to build a safer, stronger, and prouder America. The question then becomes how, working together, can we do that?”

“He’ll be talking from the heart tonight, and we should all listen to his words carefully.”

“We, I believe, are obligated, those of us in Congress, to work with him where we can to try to help make things better for the people we represent. Once he concludes his remarks tonight, then the ball is in our court to follow up on his calls to action.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.