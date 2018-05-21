We need to better protect our students, secure our schools, and keep weapons out of the hands of those who are a danger to themselves and others.’

Today on the Senate floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) mourned the loss of life from the shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas and highlighted stories of heroism and bravery during the tragedy. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below.

“Families there, of course, remain in shock that something so terrible could happen in a small, tucked-away little community.”

“Last fall, we saw a similar story unfold in Sutherland Springs outside of San Antonio, when a man opened fire at a Sunday church service. Then we saw it in Florida earlier this year.”

“There have been plenty of examples, too many examples actually, too many lives lost, and far too few solutions for families reeling from the aftermath.”

“We need to better protect our students, secure our schools, and keep weapons out of the hands of those who are a danger to themselves and others.”

“Another hero who has emerged from the accounts of the shooting is Christopher Stone. He was a 17-year-old junior who, once the shooting started, blocked the classroom door, protecting his fellow students from the gunman. Tragically, when the gunman shot through the door, Christopher Stone was hit and he did not survive.”

“We will remember him and all the other lives that were lost this week as we pledge to do better, to work harder, to work together, and to find new ways to protect our schools and our children from harm.”