Today on the Senate floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) addressed this morning’s tragic shooting at a practice for a charity baseball game and thanked the U.S. Capitol Police for their role in protecting the lives of those involved.

“All of us who work on Capitol Hill, all of our visitors who come here, and constituents from around the country are in their debt because they literally do keep us safe and secure here on Capitol Hill.”

“It’s safe to say that without the Capitol Police being present… that the results of this might have been much more serious, much more tragic than they already were.”

“While there is a lot we don’t know about this morning’s incident, it’s clear that this is a new environment we’re living in, and we need to do everything we can to keep our constituents safe when they visit us here on Capitol Hill, as well as all the staff and everybody involved.”