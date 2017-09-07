This funding will serve as an initial first step towards helping Texans begin the process of rebuilding. I’ll continue to work with federal, state, and local officials to ensure Texas gets the resources we need to recover from this devastating storm.’

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced that legislation the Senate will soon consider to keep the government funded and raise the debt ceiling will also include $15.25 billion in new disaster relief funding available for Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.

“As the waters recede and folks return to their communities, Texans are still trying to take stock of the damage left by Harvey. This funding will serve as an initial first step towards helping Texans begin the process of rebuilding. I’ll continue to work with federal, state, and local officials to ensure Texas gets the resources we need to recover from this devastating hurricane.”