U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) appeared on ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos to discuss the upcoming vote on tax reform, the results of the Alabama Senate race, and Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation. Excerpts from his appearance are below.

On tax reform:

“This is good news for the American people. We’re going to get the economy roaring back again, improve pay, increase jobs, and make America more competitive in the global economy, as well as simplifying the tax code and giving everybody in every tax bracket a tax cut. So this is good news any way you cut it.”

“I’m confident we’ll pass this bill, probably on Tuesday.”

“This will benefit hardworking American families, people in the lower income tax brackets. Everybody in every tax bracket will see a tax cut.”

“This was done through the regular legislative process, markup in the Finance Committee and on the floor of the United States Senate. As I said, our Democratic colleagues had every chance to participate and simply refused. It’s not too late for them to join in passing this massive tax cut and tax reform bill, which will help awaken the sleeping giant of the American economy.”

On the Alabama Senate race:

“Well, I think the explanation for Alabama was we had a flawed candidate who won the Republican primary and who couldn’t win the general election. That’s really not a new lesson. It’s an old lesson remembered or demonstrated once again. What we need to do is, my party needs to do is make sure we nominate electable candidates, good candidates, who can win general elections. I don’t think the lesson of Alabama is any more complex than that: flawed candidate, couldn’t win the general election.”

On Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation:

“I have a lot of admiration and respect for Director Mueller, but I would think he would want to eliminate challenges to the integrity of his investigation by eliminating agents who have taken positions, either in text messages or through their political activity, that undermine the integrity of the results of the investigation.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.