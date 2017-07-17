We have no choice [but] to try to come to the rescue of the millions of people who are being failed as a result of the problems with Obamacare…’

Today U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press to discuss the Senate Republican plan to replace Obamacare and the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections. Excerpts from his appearance are below.

On the Senate Republican Plan to Reform Health Care:

“We all wish John McCain a speedy recovery, and we need him in more ways than one. But yes, I believe as soon as we have a full contingent of Senators, that we’ll have that vote. It’s important we do so.”

“We have no choice [but] to try to come to the rescue of the millions of people who are being failed as a result of the problems with Obamacare, and yes, unfortunately it’s become a partisan issue. Our Democratic friends are refusing to lift a finger to help their very constituents who are being hurt. But I think Republicans have made repeated promises in elections leading up to now that we would and we could do better, and I believe we will do better. This bill actually, I think, has gotten much better as a result of the discussions we’ve had amongst ourselves.”

“This is going to be an open process where anybody on the Democratic side or Republican side can offer an amendment, and it will get a vote. There’s no way that anybody can block it or prevent them from doing so.”

“What I don’t want to happen is for us to just do a multi-billion dollar bailout of insurance companies without any reforms. We’re willing to do what we can to shore up the system now, to stabilize it to make health care available to people now, but we want reforms to go along with it. I don’t think Democrats want to change anything about Obamacare, they just want to throw more money at it.”

On the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence’s Bipartisan Investigation into Russia’s Interference in the 2016 election:

“It’s a very serious matter that needs thorough investigation. I’m part of the Intelligence Committee along with Mark Warner, and we are going to get to the bottom of this.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.