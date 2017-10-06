U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) today released the following statement after the House Committee on Homeland Security, led by Chairman Michael McCaul (TX-10), passed the Border Security of America Act, border security legislation similar to Senator Cornyn’s Building America’s Trust Act:

“We can’t expect law enforcement to curb illegal immigration without equipping them with the tools they need to secure our border,” said Sen. Cornyn. “Our plan takes a multilayered approach by authorizing a strategic combination of physical infrastructure, personnel, and technology along the border. I commend the Committee for taking this critical first step, and I look forward to continuing my work with Chairman McCaul to advance our border security solution”

The Building America’s Trust Act increases resources at our borders, boosts trade through ports of entry, and strengthens enforcement of existing laws. U.S. Senators John Barrasso (R-WY), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Dean Heller (R-NV), and Thom Tillis (R-NC) were original cosponsors of the legislation.

