Today on the Senate floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) stressed the importance of Congress quickly passing emergency aid for Texans in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below.

“Eight days ago Harvey’s wrath was still being felt, but of course, we’re still counting the cost.”

“Texans I know aren’t just sitting around waiting for government or for government aid. But that doesn’t mean we should twiddle our thumbs here in Washington, D.C. We have got to act. That’s why I’m working with Senator Cruz and the entire Texas delegation in crafting an aid request that addresses flood relief.”

“I applaud the House of Representatives for moving quickly today to approve an initial $8 billion down payment on disaster relief. And I urge my colleagues in this Chamber to follow the House’s lead and expedite passage for this first tranche, this down payment on what will surely be a more expensive list of costs. And we’re going to continue to work with Governor Abbott and the team back in the state to make sure that federal, state, and local actors are all on the same page. But right now, let’s quickly send Texas a down payment.”

“Now we need to demonstrate that those weren’t just words and follow them up with concrete action. As we all process the numbers from the storm, I believe the important one today is zero, the amount of time we have to lose.”