Today on the floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) called on the Senate to consider tougher sanctions on Russia. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s floor remarks are below.

“My concern with this resolution is that it is purely a symbolic act.”

“I think we should consider sanctions, not sort of sense of the Senate resolutions that have no sting or no impact, certainly no deterrent effect on what we all want to discourage, which is Russian involvement in our 2018 elections. And that’s why the Majority Leader today asked the Chairmen of the Banking and Foreign Relations Committee[s] to hold hearings and recommend additional measures that could respond to or deter Russian malign behavior.

“That’s the way we ought to do our work, through our committees of jurisdiction.”