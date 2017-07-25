‘We’re willing to work to stabilize the markets, but we want reforms, too. That’s what this bill gives us an opportunity to do.’

‘Every single Senator, Democrats and Republicans, will have an opportunity to offer their amendment.’

‘I believe that we can do better.’

Today U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) appeared on CNN’s New Day ahead of today’s vote to move to legislation that would relieve Americans from Obamacare.

“If this were a normal situation, we would have 100 Senators voting to get on this bill and begin the debate because every Senator will have an opportunity to offer amendments to improve the bill, and the Senate will be able to work its will. Unfortunately this is not a normal time, and our Democratic colleagues are simply staying out of the debate, even though they know that Obamacare has significant problems that need to be addressed.”

“We’re willing to work to stabilize the markets, but we want reforms, too. That’s what this bill gives us an opportunity to do.”

“Every single Senator, Democrats and Republicans, will have an opportunity to offer their amendment.”

“I believe that we can do better.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.