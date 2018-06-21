‘I can tell you that our bill requires the administration to take steps to reunify as many families as possible that remain in custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement or Health and Human Services.’

‘Texas has 1,200 miles of common border with Mexico, and we are ground zero when it comes to the border security challenge. I look forward to talking with our federal and local officials about the situation along with faith-based organizations and other groups who are trying to help out.’

Today on the floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) discussed the reunification provision in his Keep Families Together and Enforce the Law Act and talked about his upcoming trip to the U.S.-Mexico border. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s floor remarks are below.

“Some have rightfully asked questions about the families who’ve already been separated.”

“What happens now to the children who have already been separated from their parents? And I can tell you that our bill requires the administration to take steps to reunify as many families as possible that remain in custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement or Health and Human Services.”

“Tomorrow Senator Cruz, my colleague from Texas, and I will be traveling to Brownsville and Weslaco once again so we can get eyes on the situation there and learn from the people who are charged with making sure that our policies are carried out. As I mentioned, Texas has 1,200 miles of common border with Mexico, and we are ground zero when it comes to the border security challenge. I look forward to talking with our federal and local officials about the situation along with faith-based organizations and other groups who are trying to help out.”

“Ultimately I urge colleagues on both sides of the aisle to continue talking urgently and to support the bill that Senator Tillis and others have introduced. If we can come together, we can fix this problem swiftly and ensure these children are kept together with their families.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.