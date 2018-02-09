U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) today announced that they are accepting applications for judicial vacancies in Texas. The Senators have established a bipartisan panel of leading attorneys in Texas to help identify the most qualified candidates to fill these vacancies. This panel, known as the Federal Judicial Evaluation Committee, will review applications, interview candidates, and make recommendations to the Senators.

“As a former judge and Attorney General of Texas, I understand the importance of ensuring that we have the best people sitting on the federal bench and enforcing the law in Texas,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I encourage all qualified individuals interested in serving Texas in these roles to submit their information to the review committee.”

“It is vital that we quickly fill all of these seats with qualified attorneys who have a deep respect for the Constitution and the rule of law,” Sen. Cruz said. “There are many excellent men and women in Texas who fit that description and I encourage them all to apply.”

Senators Cornyn and Cruz invite qualified attorneys to seek appointment by submitting their resumes and completed questionnaires to both lawmakers’ offices. The questionnaire is available here.

Completed application packets must be received at the below email addresses no later than February 28, 2018. Email is strongly recommended because of delays due to security procedures involving Congressional mail. Submitted questionnaires will be reviewed by the Federal Judicial Evaluation Committee, and selected candidates will be interviewed.

Questions regarding applications may also be directed to the contacts listed below.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn

FJEC@cornyn.senate.gov

Attn: Carter Burwell

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz

FJEC@cruz.senate.gov

Attn: Judd Stone