Following the tragic death of Texan Bakari Henderson in Greece this summer, U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) and U.S. Representative Michael McCaul (TX-10) wrote Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urging him to use all diplomatic means available to help Greek authorities bring those responsible to justice.

The letter is attached, and full text is below.

The Honorable Rex Tillerson

Secretary of State

U.S. Department of State

2301 C Street NW

Washington, D.C.

Dear Secretary Tillerson,

We write today regarding the tragic death of 22 year-old American citizen Bakari Henderson, a Texan who was fatally beaten in Zakynthos, Greece on July 7, 2017.

As you know, the events surrounding Mr. Henderson’s death have led to multiple arrests, but at least two suspects have fled to their native country of Serbia. While we appreciate Greek authorities moving expeditiously to investigate this matter, we urge you to utilize all diplomatic means available to ensure that the aggressors do not escape justice.

Thank you for your continued support to Mr. Henderson’s family during this difficult time and we appreciate your prompt attention to this issue. If we can be of any assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out to our offices.

Sincerely,

/s/