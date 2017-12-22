– U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) released the following statements after the Senate confirmed Ryan Patrick as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas:

“Ryan Patrick’s record shows a dedication to public service and respect for the rule of law,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I proudly recommended him to the President, and I know he will continue to serve Texas well in this new capacity.”

“Ryan Patrick will be an excellent United States Attorney,” Sen. Cruz said. “He has a distinguished career as a former prosecutor and judge, and I am confident he will continue to honorably serve and protect the people of Texas in this new role.”

Sens. Cornyn and Cruz recommended Ryan Patrick to President Trump following an extensive review and interview process of the candidate pool by the bipartisan Federal Judicial Evaluation Committee (FJEC). The Senators established the FJEC, a bipartisan panel of leading attorneys in Texas, to help identify the most qualified candidates to fill judicial vacancies. The panel reviewed applications, interviewed candidates, and made recommendations to the Senators, who interviewed individuals before making their recommendations to the President.

Mr. Patrick is currently the managing partner of The Law Office of Ryan Patrick, PLLC and is Senior Counsel with HooverSlovacek, LLC, where he focuses on criminal defense work. From 2012 to 2016, Mr. Patrick was a judge on the 177th District Court in Houston. From 2006 to 2012, Mr. Patrick served as an Assistant District Attorney with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. He received his B.B.A. from Baylor University in 2001 and his J.D. from South Texas College of Law in 2006.