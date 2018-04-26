U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) today released the following statements after President Trump announced his intention to nominate Susan Pamerleau as U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas and Richard Taylor, Jr. as U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Texas:

“In Susan and Richard, the President has nominated two well-qualified individuals to serve as U.S. Marshals,” said Sen. Cornyn. “Susan’s proven leadership of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and Richard’s extensive experience within the U.S. Marshals Service give me confidence they will serve Texas and their nation well in these new roles.”

“The U.S. Marshals Service works every day to enforce the law and to keep our communities and courthouses safe,” Sen. Cruz said. “Susan and Richard have both devoted their lives to public service, first with the United States Air Force and then in law enforcement, and they will make excellent U.S. Marshals in the State of Texas.”

If confirmed, Susan Lewellyn Pamerleau of Texas will serve as the United States Marshal for the Western District of Texas. Susan Pamerleau is a retired United States Air Force Major General, who served as Sheriff of Bexar County, Texas, from 2013 to 2016. She served for 32 years in the United States Air Force, retiring in 2000 as the Director of Personnel Force Management, Headquarters Air Force, The Pentagon. From 2001 to 2007, Ms. Pamerleau served as Vice President and Senior Vice President for USAA in San Antonio, Texas. In 2012, she was elected Sheriff of Bexar County, Texas, the 11th largest Sheriff’s Office in the nation. Ms. Pamerleau currently serves on the Board of Directors for Government Personnel Mutual Life Insurance Company, and also the boards of several non-profit agencies in her community. Ms. Pamerleau holds a Master of Public Administration from Golden Gate University, a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of Wyoming, and is a graduate of the FBI’s National Executive Institute.

If confirmed, Richard E. Taylor, Jr., of Texas will serve as the United States Marshal for the Northern District of Texas. Richard Taylor currently serves as Acting United States Marshal for the Northern District of Texas, a position he has held since August 2015. He began his career with the United States Marshals Service (USMS) after serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1989 to 1995. Mr. Taylor served as a Deputy U.S. Marshal in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia and the Southern District of Texas, then as a Senior Inspector with the Investigative Operations Division in Los Angeles, California. In 2007, he was promoted to Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal in the District of Arizona. From 2009 to 2015, he served at USMS headquarters, supporting the Judicial Security and Information Technology Divisions. He returned to Texas in July 2015 to serve as the Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal in the Northern District of Texas, and assumed the role of Acing U.S. Marshal for the district one month later. He was officially designated Acting U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Texas by the Attorney General in September 2015. Mr. Taylor holds an M.P.A. from California State University, Northridge, and a B.S. in Management from National Louis University.