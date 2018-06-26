U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) sent a letter to President Trump today in support of Governor Abbott’s request for a federal disaster declaration after extreme flooding ravaged South Texas last week.

The Honorable Donald Trump

President of the United States

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue

Washington, D.C. 20500

Mr. President:

It is our understanding that the State of Texas, through the Office of the Governor, has made a formal request for a federal disaster declaration as a result of extreme rain and severe flooding, consistent with Title V of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster relief and Emergency Assistance Act. As you know, Governor Abbott has already issued a state disaster proclamation for June severe weather.

The Governor and local officials have informed us that the losses in the Rio Grande Valley, particularly in Cameron and Hidalgo counties, are of a magnitude that is beyond the response capability of the state and local government. We urge you to strongly support this request and provide any and all emergency measures afforded by the approval of a disaster declaration.

We stand ready and willing to assist in any way possible to ensure prompt evaluation of this request. Please do not hesitate to contact our offices with any questions.

Sincerely,