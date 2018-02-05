‘What we’re waiting on is an agreement between the leaders of both the House and the Senate to come up with spending caps for the rest of 2018 and 2019. We could have that agreement today. But our colleagues across the aisle are dragging their feet, to put it mildly. For what? Well, it’s the same reason that they shut down the government last week. It’s over an unrelated immigration issue.’

Today on the Senate floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) implored his Democratic colleagues to allow disaster relief and a long-term government funding agreement to move forward, separate from the issue of illegal immigration. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below.

“What we’re waiting on is an agreement between the leaders of both the House and the Senate to come up with spending caps for the rest of 2018 and 2019. We could have that agreement today. But our colleagues across the aisle are dragging their feet, to put it mildly. For what? Well, it’s the same reason that they shut down the government last week. It’s over an unrelated immigration issue.”

“Let’s drop DACA from the funding debate and submit the caps deal right now.”

“Here’s another thing that’s been held hostage to this unrelated immigration issue: disaster relief.”

“$81 billion was appropriated by the House of Representatives, and it’s been sitting here since December with no action whatsoever. Why? Well, count that up as another hostage of this unrelated immigration issue.”

“Why hold everything else hostage for this unrelated immigration issue?”