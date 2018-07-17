‘Any sensible person would tell you that eliminating ICE is reckless, which is why I recently introduced a resolution with fourteen of our colleagues denouncing these radical calls in the strongest of terms.’

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) discussed Democrats’ irresponsible movement to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and a resolution he introduced to support ICE agents for their work to keep our communities safe. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s floor remarks are below.

“The House Democrats have introduced legislation to eliminate ICE. Of course, any sensible person would tell you that eliminating ICE is reckless, which is why I recently introduced a resolution with fourteen of our colleagues denouncing these radical calls in the strongest of terms. This is just reckless and naive, this Abolish ICE movement. It’s a move that would be fundamentally irresponsible and based on one recent poll, close to 70% of the American people when asked about it opposed the idea, and for good reason.”

“Abolishing ICE would mean ending all of the agencies’ programs and functions. It would mean allowing dangerous criminals, including potential terrorists who are in our country to remain here. It would mean scrapping the ICE cybercrime center’s investigation of child exploitation online. It would mean ending the ICE Blue Campaign to rescue human trafficking victims and provide them with a safe place to stay and other services.”

“I hope our colleagues who are calling for the abolition of ICE are prepared to explain their reasoning for abolishing an agency that combats illegal drug sales and online exploitation and helps protect our nation’s borders. My respectful suggestion would be they need to spend a little more time thanking these public servants for the critical role ICE plays in keeping all of us safe.”

“Maybe they should spend a little time getting to know them, the ICE officers who go to work every day and do their duty protecting our country.”