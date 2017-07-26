‘I know members have a lot of ideas about how to fix the mess that Obamacare has left us, but that was precisely why it was so important for us to get on the bill yesterday, so members on both sides of the aisle can offer amendments and share their ideas.’

‘People keep talking about a secret process. Well, this is about as open and transparent as it gets, and everybody will have an opportunity to offer an amendment, to discuss what’s in the amendment, and to vote on it.’

Today on the Senate floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) invited his Democratic colleagues to join the effort to provide relief for the millions of Americans hurt by the Affordable Care Act. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below, and video of his remarks can be found here.

“Yesterday, we took a giant step toward delivering on our promise to the American people to provide relief from the failures of the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare.

“Over the last seven years, we have discussed what our solution would look like. And everybody who has been willing to participate in that conversation – sadly, not our Democratic colleagues who simply refused to do so – but every member of our conference is engaged in discussions and had input on how best to accomplish the goal of providing people affordable coverage, increased access, market stability, and better care.

“You know, we can talk about all of the details, but basically, what this boils down to is how do we provide people with access to quality, affordable health care?”

“What we’ve tried to do on this side of the aisle, and we’ve repeatedly invited our Democratic colleagues to join us because, optimally, this would be a bipartisan effort, but so far they’ve refused to participate whatsoever and really are focused solely on trying to blow up the current process.”

“I know members have a lot of ideas about how to fix the mess that Obamacare has left us, but that was precisely why it was so important for us to get on the bill yesterday, so members on both sides of the aisle can offer amendments and share their ideas.”

“Last night we began the process of considering amendments, including one from my colleague in Texas, Senator Cruz, who has a plan to provide people who choose a lower-cost premium insurance product the opportunity to do so as long as the state also requires a comprehensive plan as well. This is something ideal for many people who want an insurance safety net but don’t necessarily want their health insurance to pay for their regular medical expenses or doctor visits.”

“People keep talking about a secret process. Well, this is about as open and transparent as it gets, and everybody will have an opportunity to offer an amendment, to discuss what’s in the amendment, and to vote on it.”