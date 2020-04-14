WASHINGTON – Several East Texas schools will receive $23,013,031 in federal grants to respond to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced. The grant funding comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the CARES Act, which Sen. Cornyn supported in the Senate last month. At least fifty percent of each grant must go towards providing students with emergency financial aid grants to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus, and the CARES Act allows each institution discretion in how to award this assistance to its students.

“No Texan should have to give up their education because of the economic effects of the coronavirus,” saidSen. Cornyn. “In addition to allowing students to defer their federal student loan payments for six months, the CARES Act provides targeted funding to Texas institutions to help students continue their education – even if that means taking classes online.”

In total, Texas institutions of higher education were awarded more than $1 billion of the $14 billion available.

School Total Aid Student Aid Portion City Letourneau University $1,050,372 $525,186 Longview East Texas Baptist University $1,556,715 $778,358 Marshall Wiley College $1,538,638 $769,319 Marshall Texas College $2,358,852 $1,179,426 Tyler Tyler Junior College $7,395,647 $3,697,824 Tyler University Of Texas At Tyler $5,194,610 $2,597,305 Tyler University Of Texas Health Science Center At Tyler $9,311 $4,656 Tyler Kilgore College $3,908,886 $1,954,443 Kilgore

