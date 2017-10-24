‘Soon the Senate will pass a supplemental appropriation bill that provides much-needed relief for folks across the country… And while some of these resources will impact Texans recovering from Hurricane Harvey, I want to stress that much, much more will be needed in my state.’

On the Senate floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) discussed the Senate’s vote on hurricane and wildfire relief and the Administration’s commitment to future Texas-specific resources for recovery. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below.

“Soon the Senate will pass a supplemental appropriation bill that provides much-needed relief for folks across the country recovering from hurricanes and wildfire devastation. And while some of these resources will impact Texans recovering from Hurricane Harvey, I want to stress that much, much more will be needed in my state.”

“Harvey has not been permanently handled in Texas. It’s not over and done with, and it’s not time to just move on.”

“Last week I spoke with President Trump and the OMB Director, Mick Mulvaney, and they made a commitment to me that there would be another funding request coming over in mid-November that would include Texas-specific hurricane relief.”

“I appreciate the President’s pledge, and I’ll continue to work with Senator Cruz and with Governor Abbott to make sure Texas has what it needs not only to make a full recovery, but a timely one as well.”