Bill Would Award Congressional Gold Medal to ‘Dust Off’ Crews of the Vietnam War

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) introduced a bill yesterday to award an elite group of Vietnam veterans with the Congressional Gold Medal. ‘Dust Off’ crews, as they were known by their radio call sign, flew unarmed air ambulances into hostile areas to rescue the wounded and provided critical medical treatment as they evacuated troops during the Vietnam War. Sen. Cornyn’s bill would award members of the Vietnam-era Dust Off crews with the Congressional Gold Medal.

“Vietnam-era Dust Off crews saved more than 900,000 lives while performing what is widely considered the most dangerous job in one of history’s deadliest conflicts,” said Sen. Cornyn. “Their remarkable story started in Texas, where these heroic pilots were trained to fly at Fort Wolters in Mineral Wells and Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio. I’m proud to honor these heroes with a bill that recognizes the full extent of their sacrifice and profound impact on so many lives.”

This bill is supported by the Retired Enlisted Association, Military Order of the Purple Heart, the U.S. Army Warrant Officers Association, and the American Legion. It currently has eight bipartisan cosponsors.

Sen. Cornyn highlighted the story of Vietnam-era Dust Off crews at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio on Veterans Day 2015.

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.