‘Senator Hutchison has the experience, determination, and tact required for our representative to Brussels. And there’s no one better prepared to successfully navigate and strengthen our relationships on the world stage. Kay will do it, and she’ll do it with poise and grace.’

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) introduced former Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison (R-TX), President Trump’s choice to be U.S. Ambassador to the National Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), at today’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below.

“It’s not often I darken the door of the Foreign Relations Committee, but as long as the President keeps nominating Texans I promise to come back often.”

“I had the honor of serving alongside of Kay for ten years in the Senate. And when I got here, there were some things that I figured out pretty quickly about her.”

“Number one, she is tireless; you’d be hard-pressed to find a Senator in the Chamber who worked harder than Kay Hutchison.”

“Second, she was relentless; she would not stop until she achieved her objective.”

“And most importantly, she always did what she thought was the right thing for Texas. Whether it was working with Republicans or Democrats, that was always her guiding star.”

“As I think about the type of individual best-suited to represent the U.S. on the world stage, I can think of no one better than Kay.”

“Senator Hutchison has the experience, determination, and tact required for our representative to Brussels. And there’s no one better prepared to successfully navigate and strengthen our relationships on the world stage. Kay will do it, and she’ll do it with poise and grace.”

“So I look forward to supporting her confirmation on the Senate floor.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.