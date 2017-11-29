U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined a press conference with Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Linda McMahon and small business advocates to highlight the importance of tax reform for Texas job creators and families. Downloadable video and audio of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks can be found below.

“Our goals, as we said at the outset, were to simplify the tax code, to give people more take-home pay so they can save, they can spend it on their family, invest in their retirement or college education for their kids… So we want to get our economy growing again, and we think we’ve come pretty close to the mark.”

“As long as people are willing to work in good faith and come up with alternative solutions to try to address their concerns, I think we will have a great victory this week, and more importantly than that, the American people will see the economy take off growing again and allow them to pursue their American Dream.”