Five major pieces of legislation introduced by U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) have become law during the 115th Congress, with two more currently waiting on the President’s signature. These include legislation to combat online child exploitation, a bill to incentivize law enforcement agencies to hire military veterans, and legislation to help reduce the rape kit backlog, among others.

Signed Into Law

American Law Enforcement Heroes (Became law 06/02/17)

• Incentivizes state and local jurisdictions to use existing federal grant money to hire veterans as new law enforcement officers.

PROTECT Our Children Act (Became law 11/02/17)

• Reauthorizes the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force Program, which combats child exploitation nationwide.

Javier Vega Memorial Act (Became law 11/02/17)

• Honors fallen U.S. Border Patrol Agent Javier Vega, Jr. for his service by renaming the Border Patrol checkpoint where he was assigned, along the U.S. Highway 77 North in Sarita, Texas, after him.

MANIFEST for Human Spaceflight Act (Passed as a part of the NASA Reauthorization Act and became law 03/21/17)

• Requires NASA to develop plans for the future of U.S. human space exploration and set the goal of landing an astronaut on Mars.

Court-Appointed Guardian Accountability and Senior Protection Act (Passed as a part of the Elder Abuse Prevention Act and became law 10/18/17)

• Helps to protect seniors from neglect and financial exploitation by strengthening oversight and accountability for guardians and conservators.

Awaiting the President’s Signature

SAFER Act (Passed Senate 10/23/17, passed House 12/21/17, awaiting President’s signature)

• Reauthorizes, strengthens, and extends the Sexual Assault Forensic Reporting program to help fight the nationwide rape kit backlog.

Jobs for Our Heroes Act (Passed Senate 09/14/17, passed House 12/21/17, awaiting President’s signature)

• Streamlines the process by which active-duty military, reservists and veterans apply for Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDLs).

